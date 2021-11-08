Scorn Delayed to 2022 - News

/ 562 Views

by, posted 19 hours ago

Scorn, the atmospheric first-person horror adventure with inspiration from HR Giger's artwork, was announced last year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC with a 2021 release window. It is nearly the end of 2021 and we have yet to get a release date for the game.

An update for Scorn on Kickstarter has revealed the game has been delayed to 2022. More details will be released on December 10.

"For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December," reads the Kickstarter update. "It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us."

The developer also explained why we haven't seen the game since October 2020. It wants to focus on finishing the game rather than taking time out to put together trailer.

"Some people really, really dislike us staying silent for such long periods," said the developer. "It's that way by design for a few reasons. The only thing that will get the game out of the door faster is concentrating all the effort on development. That is our main priority.

"There is a reason why big companies show CG trailers done by some other studio. They don't want to interrupt the development team in the middle of production. CD Projekt RED had great PR for Cyberpunk 2077 but that didn't help when the final game. Cyberpunk 2077 should've been delayed for a year, but the hype and the pressure from shareholders were more important. Maybe if they didn't push their developers to create marketing content they could've put more time into fixing the game."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles