Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features Includes Game Speed Modifications, Color Blindness Mode, and More

Developer Playground Games have revealed the accessibility features that will be available in Forza Horizon 5.

The list of accessibility features includes a Game Speed Modification setting, High Contrast mode, Color Blindness mode, Subtitle customization, Screen reader narrator, text-to-speech and speech-to-text options, ability to disable moving backgrounds, and notification duration setting.

There are also plans to add American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics. It will be coming soon and include a picture-in picture display near the bottom of the screen of an ASL/BSL interpreter.

Check out the full list of accessibility features below:

A Game Speed Modification setting that allows gamers to play Forza Horizon 5 at a reduced speed when playing offline; this feature is great for newcomers and those who would like more time to progress through the game.

Forza Horizon 5 at a reduced speed when playing offline; this feature is great for newcomers and those who would like more time to progress through the game. High Contrast mode that changes colors to make things such as menus and text easier to distinguish for gamers.

Color Blindness mode that allows players with color blindness to better visualize game elements. Players can adjust color blind settings independently for the UI and the game visuals.

For Subtitles, we know the importance of customization. With these, you’ll be able to: Turn subtitles on or off Adjust the font size Adjust the background opacity Ability to highlight key words

Customize menu and gameplay font size.

Screen reader narrator that reads text, buttons, and other elements aloud.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players that want to participate in Voice Chat and either need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

Ability to disable moving backgrounds.

Notification duration setting, which allows players to set how long notifications in the game appear.

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

