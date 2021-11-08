Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 Temporarily Removed from Digital Storefronts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 615 Views
Konami announced it will temporarily remove Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital storefronts starting today as it is working to renew the licenses for historical archive footage used in-game.
"We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021," said Konami.
"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again."
Here is the list of games that will be temporarily removed:
- PS3 - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition
- PS3 - Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition
- PS3 - Metal Gear Solid HD Edition
- PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition
- PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition
- PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- PS Now - Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Xbox 360 - Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3
- 3DS - Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D
- GOG.com - Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance
- NVIDIA SHIELD- Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for SHIELD TV
- NVIDIA SHIELD - Metal Gear Solid 3HD for SHIELD TV
Wouldn't it be better to renew the licenses before they run out?
I know who is really behind this... THE PATRIOTS!!!
All joking aside, there doesn't sound like there is really much to be concerned about over this. I'm sure things will be taken care of and these games will be offered again once everything is settled.
That being said, on a somewhat related note this leap into the digital age should be a warning to gamers. I can imagine a scenario in which game developers decide to remove certain portions of their games for fear it may "offend" people or that it has a message that doesn't align with the current political climate.
All the more reason to purchase physical copies of things in my opinion.
-THE LA LI LU LE LO NINJA APPROVED-
You'd be no further ahead with a physical copy than a digital copy purchased from one of these storefronts before they were pulled, as you can still download if you'd previously bought it.
The physical vs. digital ship has sailed. These days the entire game isn't typically on the disc anyway (and that's increasingly true for Switch cartridges). The disc or cartridge is just a dongle to help authenticate that you bought a copy. But to install/re-install the game you'll still need an initial download to use it, no differently than download/re-downloading it from a digital storefront.
So increasingly, a physical copy offers you absolutely nothing over a digital copy as regards game preservation anymore.