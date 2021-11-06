Fable Has Been in Development for 4 Years - News

posted 6 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios' Playground Games has two teams with one team about to release Forza Horizon 5 on November 9. The second team is working on a new entry in the popular Xbox series, Fable, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Fable lead engineer Tom Golton via Twitter revealed the game has been in development for at least four years as he said "4 years of working on Fable at [Playground Games]. So excited for this game." This means the game has been in development since 2017.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer previously said he and the Fable team "can’t wait to get to show more."

4 years of working on Fable at @WeArePlayground. So excited for this game. pic.twitter.com/KO099HnYSd — Tom (@deltaflux) November 5, 2021

