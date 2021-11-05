Mario Party Superstars Beats Guardians and Riders Republic to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

Mario Party Superstars has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 31, 2021.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy and Riders Republic entered the charts in second and third places, respectively.

FIFA 21 dropped from second to fourth place, while Far Cry 6 fell from first to fifth place. NBA 2K22 dropped three spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mario Party Superstars - NEW Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - NEW Riders Republic - NEW FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes

