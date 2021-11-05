Nintendo Says It is Working on the Concept on Next-Gen Console - News

Nintendo following its policy briefing for the earnings report answered some questions asked by investors, which was attended by Japan-based analyst and investment adviser David Gibson.

The gaming giant was asked about its next-generation console. Nintendo said the Switch is in the middle of its lifecycle and with the OLED launch momentum continues with a wide variety of software.

Nintendo is internally discussing the concept for the successor to the Switch, as well as working out the timing of its release, and more.

Nintendo this week announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021.

The Switch launched in March 2017, the Switch Lite in September 2019, and the Switch OLED in October 2021.

A: On next gen, we are not saying right now, we are still going through internal discussion on concept, timing etc and discussing everything 3) — David Gibson (@gibbogame) November 5, 2021

