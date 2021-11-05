Nintendo Switch Online has Over 32 Million Paid Members - News

Nintendo this week announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021.

The president of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa in the policy briefing for the earnings report revealed Nintendo Switch Online now has over 32 million paid members as of September.

"The number of members who are subscribed to Nintendo switch Online, a service for Nintendo Switch users, is increasing along with the growth of the hardware install base," Furukawa. "It has reached more than 32 million accounts as of September 2021.

"By enhancing services, we have increased the opportunities for members continue playing Nintendo Switch. These enhancements include Game Trial events, which allow users to play a specific title during a specific time period and addition of member-exclusive games.

"Last month, we released Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, a new membership plan that adds content to the existing services.

"Going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack, striving to provide services that satisfy consumers."

