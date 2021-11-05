The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is Priced at $50, Upgrade is $20 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Bethesda Game studios announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is priced at USD $49.99/EUR €54.99/GBP £47.99/AUD $79.95/RUB 3399.

An Anniversary Upgrade on digital storefronts will be available for those that already own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition will be available for USD $19.99/EUR €19.99/GBP £15.99/AUD $29.95/RUB 1429.

There will be physical copies of the Anniversary Edition available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Internet access is required to redeem and download the Creation Club content included in the Anniversary Edition.

There will also be a free next-generation upgrade available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will optimize the game with enhanced graphics, faster loading times and more.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 11, 2021.

