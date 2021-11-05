PlayStation Makes 5% Investment in Devolver Digital - News

/ 1,058 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Devolver Digital this week announced it had acquired Enter the Gungeon developer Dodge Roll, Reigns and Card Shark developer Nerial, and Stronghold developer Firefly Studios, as well as becoming a publicly traded company. The employees at the company have remained the majority owners.

GamesIndustry is reporting Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making a five percent investment in Devolver Digital.

The US-based publisher began trading on AIM, a sub-market London Stock Exchange, and has been valued at close to $1 billion. It makes it the largest ever US-based company by market capitalization to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange.

"An IPO is the right choice for us to ensure our continued growth and support even more wonderful games," said Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin. "Most importantly, it will allow us to retain our culture.

"Being a public company gives liquidity to our amazing team, all of whom are shareholders. It also gives us access to capital markets to continue investing in our growth strategy and talent."

Devolver Digital was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas and London, UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles