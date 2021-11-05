By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Japanese Overview Trailer and TV Spot

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Japanese Overview Trailer and TV Spot - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 328 Views

Publisher Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released a new Japanese trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as a TV spot.

View the trailer below:

View the TV spot below:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
IcaroRibeiro (5 hours ago)

If someone told me this was a 3DS port I would easily believe

  • +2
Kakadu18 IcaroRibeiro (4 hours ago)

The budget was really low it seems.

  • +1
IcaroRibeiro Kakadu18 (37 minutes ago)

I think it's less about budget and more about developing as fast as possible so they can have as much games as possible in short time

  • 0
Dulfite IcaroRibeiro (12 minutes ago)

Still can't believe Legends is coming out months after these lol.

  • 0