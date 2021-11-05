Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Japanese Overview Trailer and TV Spot - News

Publisher Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released a new Japanese trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as a TV spot.

View the trailer below:

View the TV spot below:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

