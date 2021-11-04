Rune Factory 4 Special Arrives December 7 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Rune Factory 4 Special will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 7 for $29.99.

Rune Factory 4 Special opens with a young man or woman falling from an airship and landing in the town of Selphia. Appointed the local regent by mistake, the hero is charged with protecting the town and bettering the lives of its people. As the newly appointed prince or princess, royal duties are fulfilled by issuing orders to help the town prosper, or by taking a more relaxed approach to governance by raising crops and helping townsfolk. Should some dungeon adventuring be on the day’s itinerary, a vast array of weapons along with magic can be crafted or bought for battle against dangerous foes—companions or friendly monsters can also join to aid the player during their travels. And, of course, there’s a huge cast of lovable townsfolk, including 12 potential suitors to woo and marry.

Rune Factory 4 Special is a remastered version of the critically acclaimed RPG simulation title that launched on Nintendo 3DS in 2013. This updated version comes with extra content such as ‘Newlywed Mode,’ self-contained adventures that unlock after marrying one of the game’s eligible candidates, and a “Hell” difficulty level for players seeking a true challenge.

