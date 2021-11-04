Mario Party Superstars Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 74,803 Units - Sales

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 163,256 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 31, 2021.

Super Robot Wars 30 (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 70,849 units. The PS4 version debuted in third with sales of 60,386 units.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 22,196. The Switch version debuted in sixth place with sales of 20,586 units.

Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 4th Heart (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 21,675 units.

Seven of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and three are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 74,803 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 24,016 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,862 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,975 units, and the 3DS sold 366 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 163,256 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 70,849 (New) [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 60,386 (New) [PS4] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 22,196 (New) [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 4th Heart (Konami, 10/28/21) – 21,675 (New) [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 20,586 (New) [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 9,351 (120,196) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,225 (4,478,941) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,829 (4,112,648) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,715 (2,251,834)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 33,848 (17,301,52) Switch OLED Model – 30,805 (262,877) PlayStation 5 – 20,105 (971,140) Switch Lite – 10,150 (4,116,810) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,911 (186,768) PlayStation 4 – 1,975 (7,816,517) Xbox Series S – 1,511 (47,186) Xbox Series X – 1,351 (66,343) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 366 (1,176,138)

