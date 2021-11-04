Mario Party Superstars Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 341 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Mario Party Superstars has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2021.

Riders Republic debuted in third place, while Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy debuted in fourth place.

FIFA 22 after spending 4 weeks at the top has dropped down to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to fifth place, while Far Cry 6 dropped four spots to sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2021: Mario Party Superstars - NEW FIFA 22 Riders Republic - NEW Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 6 Metroid Dread NHL 22 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles