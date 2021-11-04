Elden Ring Gest 19 Minutes of New Gameplay - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a new video of Elden Ring showcasing 19 minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming action RPG.

Also announced was the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition for $189.99 and the Bandai Namco Store exclusive Premium Collector's Edition. Both include a copy of the game, nine inch statue of Malenia holding the Blade of Miquella, exclusive SteelBook, 40 page hardcover art book, digital soundtrack, and an exclusive collector’s box. The Premium Collector's Edition also includes a 1:1 scale official helmet replica.

View the gameplay video below:

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

