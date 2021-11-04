Elden Ring Gest 19 Minutes of New Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 348 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a new video of Elden Ring showcasing 19 minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming action RPG.
Also announced was the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition for $189.99 and the Bandai Namco Store exclusive Premium Collector's Edition. Both include a copy of the game, nine inch statue of Malenia holding the Blade of Miquella, exclusive SteelBook, 40 page hardcover art book, digital soundtrack, and an exclusive collector’s box. The Premium Collector's Edition also includes a 1:1 scale official helmet replica.
View the gameplay video below:
Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.
This just made the wait for February that much more unbearable!!!
-IMPATIENT NINJA APPROVED-
After looking at this i'm confident to say that FromSoftware is the best studio in the world at making 3rd person action RPG. Forget Zelda, Horizon or any other game coming in 2022... My guts are telling me this one will be especial, Goty 2022 and the best 3rd person action RPG ever made.
As of right now, 2022 has Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Zelda BOTW2, and God of War Ragnarok. Gonna be a hell of a year. (Reasonably certain at least one of those will change to 2023)
Looks great. Basically Dark Souls 4, which is 100% what I wanted. Can understand why those actually hoping for it to be a real new IP (rather than just one in name only) might be disappointed though.