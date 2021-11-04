Devolver Digital Acquires Dodge Roll, Nerial, and Firefly - News

Devolver Digital announced it has acquired Etner the Gungeon developer Dodge Roll, Reigns and Card Shark developer Nerial, and Stronghold developer Firefly Studios.

"That last point is an important one - over the past year or so we’ve brought our longtime partners and friends Croteam, Dodge Roll, Nerial and FireFly Studios into the strong but gentle arms of Devolver Digital," said Devolver Digital in a blog post.

"Those developers and our team looked ahead and saw that we’d be working together forever so we lovingly acquired them, mostly so they would hang out with us more. The games and experiences that these four studios have planned are incredible and each maintain their full creative autonomy afforded to them throughout our relationship. No specific plans for Enter the Gungeon 2 but rest assured we’ve asked them more than once."

Devolver Digital also announced they have become a publicly traded company, however, the employees at the company are still the majority owners.

"Today we’ve become a publicly traded company," said Devolver Digital. "At first blush that can certainly sound like a departure from a group of friends starting a boutique game label, but really it’s a kind of validation for our team and our partners. We’re insanely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last decade, and we genuinely believe this will make us even better.

"The employees of Devolver Digital are still the majority owners in the company - from those of us at that first picnic table meeting to those that joined this year, everyone at Devolver Digital owns a stake in the company, its future, and its future’s future.

"So what does this mean for your sixth favorite game publisher? This means Devolver Digital will be able to continue to invest into all the games we’re working on now, partner on new ones that we’ve previously not been able to consider, and add more of the fine people we love working with into our cadre of consummate video game professionals."

