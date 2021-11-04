Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is Now the Best-Selling Mario Kart Game Ever - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 618 Views
Nintendo in its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch revealed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped 3.34 million units during the six month period ending September 30, 2021.
Lifetime shipment figures for the kart racing game are now at 38.74 million units worldwide since it released in April 2017. This does mean it has surpassed Mario Kart Wii, which sold 37.38 million units, to become the best-selling Mario Kart game ever.
Here is the list of best-selling Mario Kart games:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) - 38.74m
- Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 37.38m
- Mario Kart DS (DS) - 23.60m
- Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - 18.95m
- Mario Kart 64 (N64) - 9.87m
- Super Mario Kart (SNES) - 8.76m
- Mario Kart 8 (WiiU) - 8.46m
- Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GCN) - 6.88m
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit (GBA) - 5.91m
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) - 1.27m
