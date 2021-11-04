Take-Two Plans to Release Over 60 Games from April 2022 to March 2024 - News

/ 464 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive in its latest earnings call with investors revealed it has big plans for the next few years with over 60 games expected to release between April 2022 and March 2024.

23 of the over 60 games will be "immersive core" titles. This would be games like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and 2K sports titles.

Four of the games will be "mid-core" like WWE Battlegrounds and other smaller titles. Six of the games will be from Take-Two's independent game publishing label, Private Division. 20 games will be mobile releases, and nine will either be ports or remasters.

Take-Two also provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles