Rediscover the Sinnoh Region in New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trailer - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released a new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that is about rediscovering the Sinnoh region.

View the trailer below:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

