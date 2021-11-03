Shovel Knight Dig Delayed to 2022, Scrap Knight Introduced - News

Yacht Club Games has delayed the release of Shovel Knight Dig from 2021 to 2022.

"With 2021 coming to a close, we wanted to provide an update regarding Shovel Knight Dig!" said Yacht Club Games in a blog post. "Development is going great, but we need a little more time than our initial projected release window! We look forward to delving into Dig with you in 2022!"

The studio in the same post introduced the next member of the Hexcavators - Scrap Knight. Read details on the character below:

Picker in hand, Scrap Knight sorts worthy valuables for sale and keeps the truly special stuff slung over her shoulder in an enormous bag. She has spent her recent days sifting through the shifting refuse pile known as the Magic Landfill, a sorcerer’s rubbish heap located deep below the earth’s surface. The Hexcavators find her useful because she can recover most anything, but Scrap Knight has ideas of her own. Make haste when digging through her mystical junk yard, danger lurks in the clutter!

Does she look familiar? You might’ve spotted her in our upcoming puzzle-action adventure game, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon!

