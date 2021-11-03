By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Check Out Gameplay of Halo Infinite Multiplayer Map 'Streets'

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 658 Views

Yesterday developer 343 Industries lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George in a discussion video with IGN revealed a new multiplayer map for Halo Infinite called Streets.

IGN has now released a gameplay video of the Streets map that features a full match of the Stronghold mode.

View the Streets gameplay video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. 

5 Comments
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

Yikes, does the guy at IGN playing not know that sprint exists? Seems quite noobish overall.

  • +2
Kakadu18 shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

That's IGN for you.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

As great as it was to see gameplay of a map, that was PAINFUL to watch lmao. It had to have been a 5 year old playing

  • +2
Kakadu18 (4 hours ago)

What's up with these game journalists being terrible at games.

  • +1
SKMBlake (6 hours ago)

That was more a lameplay videao rather than a gameplay video

  • +1