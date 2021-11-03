Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Launches December 6 - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Mimimi Games announced Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice will launch for PC on December 6.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice is a standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. It is set in the Edo-period Japan and will see the protagonist join forces with deadly allies and go up against her former sensei, the spymaster Lady Chiyo.

View "The Story So Far" trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Aiko's Choice is a brand-new standalone expansion to the beloved stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, set in Japan around the Edo period.



Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past...

The expansion features three fully fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions.



In the style of the main game, you take control of a team of deadly specialists to sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating enemy bases in hidden forest camps or lively Edo period towns. Set traps, poison and distract your opponents – or avoid enemy contact completely. Carefully plan your every move and come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete each of the challenging missions that lie ahead!

Key Features:

Return to the beautiful world of Shadow Tactics set in Japan, early Edo period.

Rejoin your favorite characters for another adventure set within the story of the main game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

Experience a previously untold tale centered around the kunoichi adept Aiko, who has to face a vicious enemy connected to her past.

Explore three fully fledged main missions, located in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions.

The expansion includes all the features of the main game:

Play a team of completely different characters with their unique skill sets.

Synchronize your team's actions to strike down your enemies at once with the "Shadow Mode" feature.

Choose between non-lethal or deadly stealth attacks.

Find dozens of ways to take out or sneak past your opponents the way you want.

Choose from three difficulty levels to match your skill.



We are really happy to finally return to Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun after all these years, and we hope that we were able to convert that joy into this standalone expansion. Join us on another visit… to Japan, early Edo period.

