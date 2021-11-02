Blizzard's Co-Leader Jen Oneal Steps Down After Just 3 Months - News

Blizzard Entertainment in an earnings call with investors announced co-leader Jen Oneal is stepping down after just three months.

Oneal, the former Vicarious Visions boss, became co-leader for Blizzard along with former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra in August after J. Allen Brack left the company. She is leaving the company to focus on bringing more diversity to the video games industry.

"I am doing this not because I am without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite — I’m inspired by the passion of everyone here, working towards meaningful, lasting change with their whole hearts,” Oneal said in her goodbye letter to employees.

"This energy has inspired me to step out and explore how I can do more to have games and diversity intersect, and hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard (and other studios) as well. While I am not totally sure what form that will take, I am excited to embark on a new journey to find out."

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement with GamesBeat’s Dean Takahashi said, "I had a lot of confidence, and still do, in Jen’s ability to lead. I think she really wants to go and transform the industry.

"Her mission in life is making great games and transforming the industry so that gaming, as more women enter the workforce, is more inviting and welcoming to women. It will be a great opportunity for us to partner with her as she leads the charge."

