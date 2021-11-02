Super Smash Bros. Director Undecided if He Will Make Another Entry - News

Nintendo last month released the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sora from Kingdom Hearts. The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in an interview with Famitsu and posted on Ryokutya2089 said he wasn't sure if he would continue the series.

"I'm not thinking about a sequel," said Sakurai via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle. "But I can’t say that this is definitely the last Smash Bros."

Sakurai added, "I need to think about whether we should release another Smash Bros. game at the risk of disappointing the users."

He isn't sure if the series could continue without his involvement.

"I can’t see any way to produce Smash Bros. without me," he said. "To be honest, I’d like to leave it to someone else, and I’ve actually tried that, but it hasn’t worked out. If we’re going to continue with the series, Nintendo and I need to discuss and seriously consider how to make it a success."

