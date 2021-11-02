Super Smash Bros. Director Undecided if He Will Make Another Entry - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 886 Views
Nintendo last month released the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sora from Kingdom Hearts. The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in an interview with Famitsu and posted on Ryokutya2089 said he wasn't sure if he would continue the series.
"I'm not thinking about a sequel," said Sakurai via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle. "But I can’t say that this is definitely the last Smash Bros."
Sakurai added, "I need to think about whether we should release another Smash Bros. game at the risk of disappointing the users."
He isn't sure if the series could continue without his involvement.
"I can’t see any way to produce Smash Bros. without me," he said. "To be honest, I’d like to leave it to someone else, and I’ve actually tried that, but it hasn’t worked out. If we’re going to continue with the series, Nintendo and I need to discuss and seriously consider how to make it a success."
Each Smash Bros has always had more content than the last but having more characters than Ultimate in a brand new game will be a near impossibility. I can see an upgraded Ultimate coming to their next console rather than a new game.
I'd be happy with a Deluxe:
-Increase visuals/fps.
-Add Story Mode (with cinematics to unlock). Dialogue scenes, voice acting, the whole kittin kabootle.
-Make online rollback netcode.
-Cosmetic rewards for achieving online ranking tiers.
-Glitz Pit battle map (Paper Mario TTYD).
I'd happily pay $60 all over again for rollback netcode alone, let alone the rest on this list.
Smash is in a place where it should start following the league of legends or Dota 2 style of delivery, since there is too much content now to warrant a new version and the current version is the best it most likely will ever be at, at the height of Sakurai's creation.
Like Dulfite said, they just have to perfect the online delivery, all they have to do is imitate Valve or riot and they're good to go.
Even if Sakurai won't be involved, there will still be another Smash Bros. eventually. It's one of Nintendo's biggest franchises.
He already said with Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo WiiU and Nintendo 3DS that they will be the last ones, actually they were already gigantic and were already meant to be "Ultimate" but then came the Nintendo Switch and it needed Smash and Sakurai knew it too.
Thought he said this was his last Smash game awhile ago, now his not sure if he will do another one?
He never said definitively it was his last. He said it was a possibility, but was uncertain.
If he retires, then I won't mind. He's more than earned a rest. Also I don't wanna see him having to get another IV.
The only way they could possibly top Ultimate is to do Ultimate Deluxe with more bells and whistles. Trying to make a brand new game from scratch that can match the scope and scale of Ultimate is impossible. It's just not going to happen. Ultimate was a once in a lifetime experience, the likes of which we will never see again.
Assuming they don't go the Deluxe route, they I think they might just go with capping the roster at a certain size and filling the roster with certain characters that are relevant and represent the video game landscape at that particular moment in time. Of course, you'll have your series staples like the OG 12 fighters, regulars for their respective franchises like Peach and Bowser for Mario, Zelda for... Zelda, fighters who serve as unofficial mascots/faces for their franchises like Marth for Fire Emblem and Shulk for Xenoblade Chronicles, and very popular and/or iconic 3rd party characters with history to Nintendo like Sonic, Mega Man, and Bayonetta. As far as newcomers are concerned, that's where they'll be tied mostly to what's going on in gaming at that moment. Like whatever is the popular 3rd party game at that time, the next Pokemon or Fire Emblem, new first party IPs that Nintendo wants to promote, etc. And they'll try to make other features and modes to set that particular Smash Bros. game apart from the rest.