PlayStation and UEFA Champions League Partner Up in New TV Spot - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and the UEFA Champions League have partnered up for a new TV spot that first appeared at Champions League football matches in mid-October. It features Kratos, Nathan Drake, Aloy, and Ractchet & Clank in a full stadium of fans.

"A dream team of PlayStation icons join the extraordinary drama of the UEFA Champions League," reads the description to the TV spot.

"In the tunnel, watch as players react with fear when they realize God of War’s Kratos and Atreus are leading the opposing team. Ratchet and Clank appear through a dimensional rift on the pitch to rescue an injured player. Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy joins the management team, using her focus and tactical combat expertise to lead the players to victory. To get the best seat in the house Uncharted’s Nathan Drake skilfully traverses the stadium to proudly support his team from great heights."

View the TV spot below:

