Gran Turismo 7 Behind-the-Scenes Video Features the Livery Editor - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new behind-the-scenes video for Gran Turismo 7 featuring creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

Yamauchi in the video discusses the improved usability and ease of use for the in-game Livery Editor.

View the video below:

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles