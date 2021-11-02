Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Legendary Pack 2 DLC Arrives November 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 347 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced the Legendary Pack 2 DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release on November 5. A free update will release the day before on November 4.
View the Legendary Pack 2 release date trailer below:
Read the details on the Legendary Pack 2 and the free update below:
Legendary Pack 2
- Playable Characters
- Gogeta (Dragon Ball Super)
- Jiren (Full Power)
- Caluifla (Super Saiyan 2)
- Kale (Super Saiyan 2)
- Three new Extra Missions
- New stage “Volcanic Wasteland”
- Four new Parallel Quests
- New costumes and accessories
- 10 new skills
- Four Super Souls
- 15 loading screen illustrations
Free Update
- Three new costumes and accessories
- Woken skill “Super Saiyan God”
- 10 Dual Ultimate attacks
- Six Super Souls
- 73 loading screen illustrations
- 32 new stamps for Photo Mode
- 14 new frames for Photo Mode
- Four Raid Quests
- Crystal Raid: Jiren (Full Power)
- 64 Hero Colosseum figures
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.
The game came out in 2016 and it's still getting new content. Must have been very successful for them.