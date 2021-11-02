Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Legendary Pack 2 DLC Arrives November 5 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced the Legendary Pack 2 DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release on November 5. A free update will release the day before on November 4.

View the Legendary Pack 2 release date trailer below:

Read the details on the Legendary Pack 2 and the free update below:

Legendary Pack 2

Playable Characters Gogeta (Dragon Ball Super) Jiren (Full Power) Caluifla (Super Saiyan 2) Kale (Super Saiyan 2)

Three new Extra Missions

New stage “Volcanic Wasteland”

Four new Parallel Quests

New costumes and accessories

10 new skills

Four Super Souls

15 loading screen illustrations

Free Update

Three new costumes and accessories

Woken skill “Super Saiyan God”

10 Dual Ultimate attacks

Six Super Souls

73 loading screen illustrations

32 new stamps for Photo Mode

14 new frames for Photo Mode

Four Raid Quests

Crystal Raid: Jiren (Full Power)

64 Hero Colosseum figures

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

