ESCHATOS is a Shoot 'Em Up, Headed to Switch and PS4

Developer Qute Corporation announced the arcade shoot ’em up, ESCHATOS, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 18 and at a later date for the PlayStation 4. Both versions will also release outside of Japan later on.

ESCHATOS first launched for the Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a release on PC via Steam worldwide in September 2015.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 21XX. A mysterious alien force, known only as “Purple Erosion,” has taken over the Moon! From the captured lunar base, alien UFOs begin their invasion of Earth! Using your advanced space fighter, you must repel the alien invasion, beat them back through space, and finally recapture the Moon to end the alien menace once and for all!

Enjoy a superb arcade shoot ’em up with this new classic from Qute. ESCHATOS combines modern features and graphics with classic gameplay to create a game with timeless appeal and massive fun factor.

Key Features:

Multiple game modes and enjoyable difficulty settings for all levels of player skill. Choose from Original, Advanced, or Time Attack modes.

Intuitive and fun scoring system with a high skill ceiling! Scramble to wipe out the enemy waves as quickly as possible in Original mode, manage risk and reward in the challenging Advanced mode, and outrun the time limit in Time Attack mode. High score chasers are welcome!

Multiple weapons add strategic depth. The Front Shot is powerful, but has a limited firing angle. The Wide Shot can hit many enemies, but has short range. Finally, the Shield can inflict heavy damage and deflect bullets – but at perilously close range! Utilize all of them to get the best results, and don’t let the enemies get away!

The dynamic camera system creates a sense of exhilarating speed as you explore 5 beautiful stages, including temple ruins, Earth’s orbit, and the alien moon base.

Encounter massive bosses. Battle screen-filling UFOs and other strange enemies!

Check out the top players on the online leaderboards, or share your best run with a friend using the downloadable replay system!

Turn up the volume and enjoy a phenomenal retro-synth soundtrack composed by Yousuke Yasui!

