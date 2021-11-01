Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS5 and PS4 Won't Have an Exclusive Game Mode - News

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games in a PlayStation Blog post detailed the exclusive content for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The PS5 and PS4 versions of the upcoming shooter won't have an exclusive game mode. This is in contrast with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that had Specs Ops and Zombies modes, respectively, only playable on PlayStation.

The PlayStation versions of the game will still have some exclusive content. PlayStation players who purchase the Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 Tier Skips for a total of 25 Tier Skips.

PlayStation Plus members will get a free in-game bundle that includes a new Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, and more. A new free bundle will be available during each season.

PlayStation players that play together in parties will earn +25% bonus weapon XP. There will also be exclusive Monthly Double XP events, lasting 24 hours each. PlayStation players will get get two extra loadout slots.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

