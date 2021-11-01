Super Sami Roll Arrives November 4 for PS5 and Switch - News

Publisher X PLUS Games and developer Sonzai Games announced the 3D platformer, Super Sami Roll, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on November 4.

The game first launched for PC via Steam on July 21.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sami’s on a mission to rescue his friend Vera and he needs your help! Join him in this exhilarating, colorful 3D platformer and fast roll, air-grapple, and jump to save her!

The wicked Albert VII has captured Sami’s friend Vera and only you can help him save her! But it won’t be easy—you’ll need to roll, grapple, and jump to make it through in the colorful 3D world of Super Sami Roll.

Embark on a journey rolling through beautiful green fields, deserts dotted with magnificent pyramids, dangerous oozing volcanoes, frigid ice lands, and many other memorable places with rolling physics and tons of hidden secrets!

Key Features:

Beautiful World – Explore colorful, eye-catching environments, characters and enemies.

– Explore colorful, eye-catching environments, characters and enemies. Level Variety – Play through dozens upon dozens of unique levels.

– Play through dozens upon dozens of unique levels. Exciting grappling tongue action!

2D and 3D Art – Features a combination of painstakingly hand-crafted pixel art and modern 3D graphics.

– Features a combination of painstakingly hand-crafted pixel art and modern 3D graphics. Secret Hunting – Find tons of secrets – including awesome unlockable modes (even a multiplayer one!).

– Find tons of secrets – including awesome unlockable modes (even a multiplayer one!). Challenges – Progressive difficulty that’s been fine-tuned to keep you engaged until you become a true master!

– Progressive difficulty that’s been fine-tuned to keep you engaged until you become a true master! Sami in Style – Customize your character.

– Customize your character. Great Tunes – Upbeat soundtrack, check!

