Age of Empires IV Dev Thinking About Xbox Version - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge released the real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, last Thursday, October 28 for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

World’s Edge creative director Adam Isgreen in an interview with Multiplayer.it was asked if the game would get an Xbox version. While there are no definitive plans the team is looking into it.

"As soon as we're done managing the launch of the game on PC, we'll start thinking about how to make it work on consoles," said Isgreen. "We don't have any definitive plans yet, but it's now that we're going to really start thinking about it."

Age of Empires IV in its first weekend the game reached a peak of 73,928 concurrent players on Steam. This figures is enough to make it the second highest concurrent players ever for an Xbox Game Studios game on Steam ever. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the one game to have a bigger peak as it peaked at 161,024 players. It should be noted Xbox Game Pass players are not included in this figure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles