PlayStation Now Adds Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, November 2.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Mafia: Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition faithfully recreates the organised crime epic with expanded story plus gameplay and visual improvements. Rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era, experiencing a faithfully recreated 1930’s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is available on PlayStation Now until Monday February 28.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you’ll be knocked out cold! Want to take a break from deliveries? Then play around. The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.

Final Fantasy IX

Strange events transpire on the Mist Continent, one of the four main lands of Gaia. The kingdom of Alexandria, ruled by Queen Brahne, begins their invasion of other nations under orders of Kuja, the “angel of death” from Terra. An accidental encounter in Alexandria brings Zidane, Vivi, and Garnet together, and they set out on a journey that leads them to discover the secrets of their past, the crystal, and a place to call home.

Celeste

You can do this. Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of the massive Celeste Mountain – 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets – in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall. The controls are simple and accessible – simply jump, air-dash, and climb – but with layers of expressive depth to master, where every death is a lesson. Lightning-fast respawns keep you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain and brave its many perils. This narrative-driven, single-player adventure also features a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery. Want more of a challenge? Unlock brutal B-side chapters, built for only the bravest mountaineers.