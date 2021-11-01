Capcom Says Resident Evil 3 Remake is a 'Hit' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 659 Views
Capcom has called 2020's remake of Resident Evil 3 a "hit" in its annual report that was recently published and reported by IGN.
Capcom's list of Platinum Titles as of June 30 lists the game having shipped 4.4 million units across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is higher than the original release, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, for the original PlayStation in 1999, which ended up selling 3.5 million units lifetime.
Resident Evil is one of Capcom's most popular franchises. The most recent release, Resident Evil Village, has shipped over five million units since it released on May 7 of this year. Resident Evil 7: biohazard has shipped over 10 million units and is the best-selling game in the series.
It definitely sold less than RE2 Remake, RE7, and RE8, but it's not selling poorly, just less than 3 fastest selling games in the series.
History repeated itself once more, in that the OG RE 3 also sold less than 2 and poorer than 4,5 and 6.
Just sucks that this game was not only shorter and had an annoying boss level AI (Mr X felt more menacing than Nemmy in this remake by miles, while Nemmy simply waits for you to step outside a safe zone like a total retard), but the game also had content cut from the original that didn't even make it in as DLC, because Capcom wanted to once again, inject PVP MP into the franchise (where it never belonged).
No doubt RE3 was a hit.
Re3 was a great game and I really enjoyed the artistic liberties they took bringing this remake to life from it's original source.
I think the main problem with RE3 remake is that it suffers from the same "curse" that plagued the first iteration... namely it came out after RE2.
RE2 was such a groundbreaking game for the series and tops the list on many RE fans best RE titles in the franchise so RE3 really had its work cut out for it from before it even started development (And yes, I know Code Veronica was really supposed to be RE3 but I digress.).
This remake was no different. After the amazing remake that was RE2 the year before I intuitively knew RE3 wouldn't quite reach the same heights its predecessor did but that's okay as RE3 was still an amazing blast; especially for old-school fans of the franchise.
-STAAAAAAAAAAARRRRSSSSS!!!! NINJA APPROVED-