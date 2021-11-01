Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle Leaked on the Microsoft Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 550 Views
Developer 343 Industries is getting ready to launch the next entry in Microsoft's flagship series, Halo Infinite, in a little over a month. It now looks like the game will be getting an "Early Access Digital Bundle." The bundle was spotted by a user on Twitter and was listed on the Microsoft Store.
The listing for the Early Access Digital Bundle did not have a date on when it would be available. The Halo Infinite Microsoft Store page has been updated and no longer mentions the Early Access Digital Bundle.
Halo Infinite... Early Access Digital Bundle ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jfy3QDwEn— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 1, 2021
343 Industries last week released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020.
Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Genuinely curious here.
How many on here on VGchartz are into getting digital games over physical copies?
Things like these digital bundles do nothing for me but I understand we are in a transitionary phase in gaming history where newer gamers don't mind not owning something physical.
-PHYSICAL COPY 4 LIFE NINJA APPROVED-
I'm mainly on PC where physical copies of games haven't been thing for years now lol. Maybe 3 years ago there were still boxes at stores, but it would only include a download key instead of a disc.
If I still had the choice, I would get physical copies, which I do right now with my Switch. But with Sony and Microsoft releasing a digital only console at launch, I have a feeling this generation will be the last to have physical copies of games. Nintendo might cave a little later, but it'll become inevitable.
I don't mind a digital game over a physical one.
I'm more curious about what game pass users are going to pay for this even though it will be free of charge on game pass.
How much is early access worth to someone already getting the game.
If there is an early access if you buy it (or if you own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), I want it. Even if this comes with Ultimate I may end up buying it for the support. But I'm def. at the edge of the spectrum when it comes to Halo :) I think 99% of people having ultimate will not buy it. And if YOU NEED to buy it to get early access, then I still think the % of people that will buy it, will be very low. I mean it is only few days for 70$ or so... You need to be a Halo freak like me :)
This will be the first Halo game I don't buy. And I mean that, I have bought EVERY Halo game (CE, 2, 3, ODST, Wars, Reach, Spartan Assault, Spartan Strike, 4, 5, Wars 2, plus re-buying CE digitally when it came out for backwards compatibility, then the anniversary editions of CE and 2, then buying the Master Chief Collection, and Halo CE and Halo 2 for PC). When I mean I've bought every game, I really mean EVERY Halo game, not just the mainline FPS games, but also all the RTSs and all the twin-stick shooters and all the re-releases. I didn't buy Halo CE for Mac, but having bought it 4 times on Xbox and PC I think I can be given a pass on that one. ;)
But with the Infinite multiplayer being free, and the campaign being included in Game Pass, and with me being a Game Pass subscriber with nearly 3 full years of Game Pass stacked on my account, I'm content to get it that way. :) If for some reason I stop being a Game Pass subscriber at some future point, I could buy Infinite way cheaper than I could at launch, probably in some GOTY edition or something. But thanks to Microsoft Rewards, I just keep topping my Game Pass up to being prepaid for 3 years anyway. :)
I can't be bothered to get up and change disc anymore. At first I was all about still owning my games because I would often need to sell them to save money and get the latest game I wanted. Once I started making serious money at my job I went all digital and haven't looked back.
Almost exclusively digital. There are constant sales and deals, so the price difference is typically negligible, and you get the added bonus of convenience.
I am 100% digital for years (probably since Xbox 360 started). I do not think we are in a transitionary phase actually but more at the end of it. More people buy digitally (and I think the gap is way more than what we may think). This is why even the collector's edition starts to include a code instead of a physical copy (which makes sense to me and kudos to Sony for doing that with Horizon West). On PC, I think the gap is even bigger, probably something like 90% of people is using digital products, I do not recall the last time I had a PC with an actual optical drive...
Also, it is not about not minding owning something or not at the end for me, digital is just way more convenient to me. A physical copy is taking space, can be broken, accumulate dust, requires to put the disk (or whatever format) in the console/PC every time you want to play or play on another device, not kid-friendly, etc...
I went digital at my earliest opportunity (starting late in the Xbox 360 era). I know digital costs more in some countries where street price is lower than MSRP, but I'm in Canada where launch prices are usually the same between digital and physical.
While digital and physical both have advantages, the advantages of digital are superior for me. I don't buy too many games, and rarely trade them in. No disc swapping, no games taking up physical space, no need to alphabetize/store games... hell, no need to dust shelves full of games I mostly just look at! No chance to damage discs, or open a box to discover it's empty or has the wrong game in it... Fun as it was to look the box over and read the materials within, overall I don't miss physical at all!