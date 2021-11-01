Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle Leaked on the Microsoft Store - News

posted 10 hours ago

Developer 343 Industries is getting ready to launch the next entry in Microsoft's flagship series, Halo Infinite, in a little over a month. It now looks like the game will be getting an "Early Access Digital Bundle." The bundle was spotted by a user on Twitter and was listed on the Microsoft Store.

The listing for the Early Access Digital Bundle did not have a date on when it would be available. The Halo Infinite Microsoft Store page has been updated and no longer mentions the Early Access Digital Bundle.

Halo Infinite... Early Access Digital Bundle ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jfy3QDwEn — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 1, 2021

343 Industries last week released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020.

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

