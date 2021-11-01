Age of Empires IV Nearly Hits 74,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge released the real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, last Thursday, October 28 for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In its first weekend the game reached a peak of 73,928 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

This figures is enough to make it the second highest concurrent players ever for an Xbox Game Studios game on Steam ever. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the one game to have a bigger peak as it peaked at 161,024 players. It should be noted Xbox Game Pass players are not included in this figure.

Age of Empires IV today has set the second highest concurrent players number ever for an Xbox Studios Game on Steam



Top 5

1. Halo MCC - 161,024

2. Age of Empires IV - 69,366

3. Sea of Thieves - 66,906

4. Microsoft Fight Simulator - 61,829

5. Forza Horizon 4 - 40,399 pic.twitter.com/3XHlOYSCvg — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 30, 2021

