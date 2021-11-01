Age of Empires IV Nearly Hits 74,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 484 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge released the real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, last Thursday, October 28 for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC.
In its first weekend the game reached a peak of 73,928 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.
This figures is enough to make it the second highest concurrent players ever for an Xbox Game Studios game on Steam ever. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the one game to have a bigger peak as it peaked at 161,024 players. It should be noted Xbox Game Pass players are not included in this figure.
Age of Empires IV today has set the second highest concurrent players number ever for an Xbox Studios Game on Steam— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 30, 2021
Top 5
1. Halo MCC - 161,024
2. Age of Empires IV - 69,366
3. Sea of Thieves - 66,906
4. Microsoft Fight Simulator - 61,829
5. Forza Horizon 4 - 40,399 pic.twitter.com/3XHlOYSCvg
VERY impressive!!! It shows that there is very much still a market for RTS games. And this is a full priced $60 game on Steam. I'm loving this renaissance of AoE! I was able to play over the weekend and although it does have its problems, it's still a super fun time! Age of Mythology: Definitive Edition next please :)
Just for reference, AoE 2DE hasn't dropped below 10,000 concurrent players on Steam for a single moment since it launched 2 years ago! And that's including AoE 4's launch day. I checked a few minutes ago and it was at 20,000 concurrent players, so PC gamers are hungry for this franchise! Console gamers too if the developers can work out a good control scheme similar to Halo Wars 1&2. As well as adding keyboard & mouse support for console.
AoE4 is an amazing game and well deserved. Loving it so far. Hoping they continue with this genre.
Oh they will be! World's Edge was created specifically to overlook the AoE franchise. So they're just getting started :)