By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Train Station Adverts Showcase Characters

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Train Station Adverts Showcase Characters - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 321 Views

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new advertisements for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can be seen in Japanese train stations. The adverts have QR codes that take you to several videos. 

The videos features several main characters from the game including Professor Rowan, Champion Cynthia and three of Team Galactic’s commanders Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Twitter user PokeXperto has posted the videos to his Twitter count. You can view the videos below:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.