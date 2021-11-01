Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Train Station Adverts Showcase Characters - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new advertisements for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can be seen in Japanese train stations. The adverts have QR codes that take you to several videos.

The videos features several main characters from the game including Professor Rowan, Champion Cynthia and three of Team Galactic’s commanders Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Twitter user PokeXperto has posted the videos to his Twitter count. You can view the videos below:

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/yNDnxghA32 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/SsDaUSpzHI — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/AIBorFVYix — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/Up0cZO81QD — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/GbuThldTpR — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

