Tencent Announces Open World Action RPG Honor of Kings: World

Publisher Tencent Games and developer TiMi Studio Group have announced open world action RPG, Honor of Kings: World.

The game is based on the mobile game, Honor of Kings, and will release worldwide on multiple platforms. Exact platforms and a release date were not revealed.

Honor of Kings us a competitive battle game released for iOS and Android in China in 2015. TiMi Studio Group says it was the first game to average 100 million daily active users worldwide.

