Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22 Take Top 2 Spots on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 254 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Far Cry 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 25, 2021.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes was the only new title in the top. The game debuted in fourth place.

FIFA 22 is up one spot to third place, while NBA 2K22 jumps four spots to take third place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Back 4 Blood Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Metroid Dread

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles