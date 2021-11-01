PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - September 2021 - Sales

/ 522 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 384,648 – PS5

Total Lead: 1,314,122 - NS

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 12,763,653

Switch Total Sales: 14,077,775

September 2021 is the 11th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Nintendo Switch by 384,648 units. The Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 by 1.31 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 12.76 million units in 11 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 14.08 million units. Month 11 for the PlayStation 5 is September 2021 and for the Nintendo Switch it is January 2018.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 20 million units sold in month 19, 30 million in month 23, and 40 million in month 33. The Nintendo Switch has sold 91.59 million units through September 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles