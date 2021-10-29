Xbox Series X Supply Reportedly to 'Improve Quite a Bit' This Holiday Season - News

posted 3 hours ago

Xbox Series X availability remains low as any stock shipped to retailers sells out in a matter of hours. The Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has heard stock for the console will improve in time for this holiday season.

"Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run-in, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon," said Dring.

"Microsoft will utilise those games and Game Pass as the key hardware selling points during the Christmas sales window."

The lower end next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series S, has been readily available in many parts of the world.

