Xbox Series X Supply Reportedly to 'Improve Quite a Bit' This Holiday Season
Xbox Series X availability remains low as any stock shipped to retailers sells out in a matter of hours. The Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has heard stock for the console will improve in time for this holiday season.
"Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run-in, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon," said Dring.
"Microsoft will utilise those games and Game Pass as the key hardware selling points during the Christmas sales window."
The lower end next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series S, has been readily available in many parts of the world.
I wonder how many Series X's that would've been on the market were instead utilized for xCloud
Thousands if not 10s of thousands, and will keep going up as they increase xCloud games and users.
Considering the number of GPs subs, PSNow subs and the idea of xCloud I would go from hundreds of thousands to close to a million actually.
Most likely true, not sure why I low balled the number so much when you think these servers are placed worldwide.
I'd say at least a few hundred thousand actually. They have to have enough servers to host all 276 cloud enabled games, and to have enough servers hosting each of those 276 games for potentially 10's of thousands of gamers to be playing that game at any given time. They also have servers in 26 different countries now.
Most of the xCloud Series X conversion process was finished by June though, which suggests to me that Xbox has been storing up some extra X units in warehouses since June for this Holiday season, which would explain this new rumor about Xbox stock increasing this Holiday.
Unless he believes the demand will decrease I don't believe him. We have heard from Intel, AMD, MS and Sony that the supply constrains are expected to be strong until at least middle 2022 so I don't expect real improvements for this Holiday. The only way other than demand decreasing would be that they have been stockpilling in warehouse to prepare for holiday.
He didn't say that supply would be sufficient to meet demand. He just said it would be a lot better. There's a lot of room between the current state and the ideal state. So all of the parties that you've mentioned here can be correct.
Also, it is certainly possible that some level of stockpiling has been going on
Sure, but saying there is more production on holiday is like saying water is wet, those contracts were already in place. The way he is saying is as if something is improving. We had Sony top tier talking yesterday why they didn`t kept above PS4 for the quarter and that they still think they will meet the year goal but nothing on holidays being improved. And since the biggest bottlenecks are the same I don't take this rumor with credibility.