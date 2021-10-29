PS5 vs Wii Sales Comparison - September 2021 - Sales

/ 640 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Wii.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Wii launched in November 2006. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. Wii Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 171,873 – PS5

Total Lead: 337,021 – PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 12,763,653

Wii Total Sales: 12,426,632

September 2021 is the 11th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Nintendo Wii by 171,873 units. The PlayStation 5 is now ahead of the Nintendo Wii by 337,021 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 12.76 million units in 11 months, while the Nintendo Wii sold 12.43 million units. Month 11 for the PlayStation 5 is September 2021 and for the Nintendo Wii it is September 2007.

The Nintendo Wii crossed 20 million in month 15, 30 million in month 21, and 40 million in month 26. The Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles