The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Gets Upgrade Overview Video - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks have released an upgrade overview video for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

You can upgrade the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition and it has a free next-generation upgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the upgrade overview video below:

Here is an overview of the Anniversary Edition:

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates 10 years of adventuring in stunning detail. The Anniversary Edition includes a decade worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells. With Creations and Mods, there’s a lot more to discover.

Included Content:

Creation Club – The Anniversary Edition and Upgrade includes over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. With Creations, there is a lot more to discover.

– The Anniversary Edition and Upgrade includes over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. With Creations, there is a lot more to discover. Dragonborn – With this official add-on for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, journey off the coast of Morrowind, to the island of Solstheim. Encounter new towns, dungeons, and quests, as you traverse the ash wastes and glacial valleys of this new land. Become more powerful with shouts that bend the will of your enemies and even tame dragons. Your fate, and the fate of Solstheim, hangs in the balance as you face off against your deadliest adversary—the first Dragonborn.

– With this official add-on for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, journey off the coast of Morrowind, to the island of Solstheim. Encounter new towns, dungeons, and quests, as you traverse the ash wastes and glacial valleys of this new land. Become more powerful with shouts that bend the will of your enemies and even tame dragons. Your fate, and the fate of Solstheim, hangs in the balance as you face off against your deadliest adversary—the first Dragonborn. Dawnguard – The Vampire Lord Harkon has returned to power. By using the Elder Scrolls, he seeks to do the unthinkable—to end the sun itself. Will you join the ancient order of the Dawnguard and stop him? Or will you become a Vampire Lord? In Dawnguard, the ultimate choice will be yours.

– The Vampire Lord Harkon has returned to power. By using the Elder Scrolls, he seeks to do the unthinkable—to end the sun itself. Will you join the ancient order of the Dawnguard and stop him? Or will you become a Vampire Lord? In Dawnguard, the ultimate choice will be yours. Hearthfire – With this official add-on to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you can purchase land and build your own home from the ground up – from a simple one-room cottage to a sprawling compound complete with an armory, alchemy laboratory, stable, garden, and more. Use all-new tools like the drafting table and carpenter’s workbench to transform quarried stone, clay, and sawn logs into structures and furnishings. Even transform your house into a home by adopting children.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 11, 2021.

