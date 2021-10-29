Maglam Lord Arrives February 4, 2022 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher PQube announced the Felistella-developed action RPG, Maglam Lord, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 4, 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Waking up in a new world, you discover that you are the last of your species… an endangered Demon Lord, powerless and alone. Embark on a quest to restore your powers and reclaim your former glory.

Forging mythic blades and unbreakable bonds, Maglam Lord combines action RPG elements such as real-time hack ‘n slash combat with dating sim mechanics and story-telling.

Brought to you by D3 Publisher, developer Felistella, and writer Kei Miyakozuki of Summon Night fame, as well as stunning character design and illustration by lack, who designed “Okada Izo” in the game Fate/Grand Order!

Key Features:

Transform Into a Powerful Blade – Engaging in intuitive hack ‘n’ slash style combat, battle monsters in real time collecting loot, materials and precious items. In addition to traditional HP and SP stats, fill the unique DG Gauge to transform into a more powerful form.

– Engaging in intuitive hack ‘n’ slash style combat, battle monsters in real time collecting loot, materials and precious items. In addition to traditional HP and SP stats, fill the unique DG Gauge to transform into a more powerful form. Forge Mythic Weapons – Craft and customize your weapon with a huge variety of stats, visuals, sound effects and even personality changes. With four types of customizations available—Attachment, Decal, Color and Total Change—explore a vast array of powerful, beautiful or even comical changes! Battle with everything from a massively powerful and deadly blade to an ice cream cone or even a giant fish!

– Craft and customize your weapon with a huge variety of stats, visuals, sound effects and even personality changes. With four types of customizations available—Attachment, Decal, Color and Total Change—explore a vast array of powerful, beautiful or even comical changes! Battle with everything from a massively powerful and deadly blade to an ice cream cone or even a giant fish! Find A Soulmate To Save Your Species! – Unlock the Dating Dojo to track bonds with your party and your affinity level with prospective partners. Increase your affinity by battling alongside party members, gift giving, dialogue choices and more. Hit the right level, and you can ask them out—on a date, or as friends! Bowling Alley, Café, Casino and Bath House are just some of the locations you take your prospective soulmate to win their heart.

Highlights:

Take on the role of a Demon Lord, as your body becomes a mythic weapon to restore your former powers.

Genre-defying gameplay with fast-paced and intuitive hack ‘n’ slash style real-time combat.

Craft and customize weapons, forging unique blades with a huge variety of special effects and decorations.

Find your true soulmate as you fight alongside your allies and build relationships with dating sim elements.

Choose a male or female protagonist, each with unique art and voice acting.

Over 20 downloadable content packs with content from franchises such as the Tales of series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

