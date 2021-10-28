2 Lara Croft Games are Coming to the Switch in 2022 - News

Publisher Square Enix announced Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The switch ports of the games are developed by Feral Interactive.

These are the first entries in the Tomb Raider franchise to release on the Switch. They are arcade-inspired action-adventure games that includes exploration and discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving, with co-operative multiplayer, character progression and fun fast-paced combat.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light first launched for the Xbox 360 in August 2010, for the PlayStation 3 and PC via Steam in September 2010, iOS in December 2010, and Google Stadia in December 2020.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in December 2014, and for Google Stadia in December 2020.

