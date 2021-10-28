Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Headed to Oculus Quest 2 - News

Rockstar Games at Facebook Connect 2021 announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2.

"Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2," reads the blog post on the Oculus website. "Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds. This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it."

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

