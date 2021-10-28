In Sound Mind Arrives in 2022 for Switch - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff announced In Sound Mind will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The game first launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on September 28.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of the cult classic Nightmare House 2 comes In Sound Mind, an imaginative first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles and unique boss fights. Traverse a series of unsettling memories as you journey within the inner workings of the one place you can’t seem to escape your own mind.

Key Features:

A New Survival Horror Experience from the Creators of the Legendary Nightmare House 2 – We Create Stuff, the team behind one of highest-rated mods of all time returns with an unexpected spin on the horror genre

– We Create Stuff, the team behind one of highest-rated mods of all time returns with an unexpected spin on the horror genre Experience a Series of Haunting Memories – Journey through a progression of unsettling stories, each with unique puzzles, mechanics, weapons, and boss fights.

– Journey through a progression of unsettling stories, each with unique puzzles, mechanics, weapons, and boss fights. Overcome a Cast of Terrors – Confront those who stalk you in a series of daunting boss fights and learn how to defeat them by solving mind-bending puzzles.

– Confront those who stalk you in a series of daunting boss fights and learn how to defeat them by solving mind-bending puzzles. An Eerie Soundtrack by The Living Tombstone – The internet icon lends his distinct sound to this next generation psychological thriller, with a distinctive song for each story.

– The internet icon lends his distinct sound to this next generation psychological thriller, with a distinctive song for each story. Unexpect the Expected – Explore an imaginative and disorienting narrative, featuring sentient mannequins, a feline companion, and much more. And yes, you can pet the cat.

