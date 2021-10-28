PS5 Ships 13.4 Million Units as of September 30, PS4 Ships 116.6 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 1,311 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2021.
For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 13.8 million units as of September 30, 2014. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 400,000.
With 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of September 2021 that means 3.3 million units were shipped from July to September. Demand for the console is still well above what Sony is able to supply.
Sony shipped 0.2 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, which is down from 1.5 million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 116.6 million units.
There were a total of 76.4 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 5.4 million from 81.8 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 62 percent of software sales.
There were 7.6 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 5.2 million from 12.8 million first-party games sold a year ago.
The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 47.2 million, which is up 1.3 million from 45.9 million from the same quarter a year ago. There are 104 million monthly active users.
Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, reported revenue increased 27 percent year-over-year to 645.5 billion yen ($5.68 billion), while operating income dropped 22 percent to 82.7 billion yen ($0.73 billion).
