Nexon Announces KartRider: Drift Will Launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Nexon announced KartRider: Drift will launch for the PlayStation 4 alongside the previously announced Xbox One and PC versions.

The developer also announced a third closed beta will start on December 8 for all three platforms and end on December 15.

View a new gameplay trailer of KartRider: Drift below:

Read the details on the closed beta below:

Get a look at everything we've been working on when the latest entry in this classic Kart Racing series hits its third Closed Beta on December 8th! Sign-ups will be available through the start of the Closed Beta, and you'll be able to request keys for any or all of the following platforms:

Nexon Launcher (PC)

Steam (PC)

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Please note that players that were invited to a previous Closed Beta will not automatically be granted keys, but will retain access to any platforms that they had previously used keys on. Previous beta testers are more than welcome to sign-up once again, but the addition of a new platform has pushed us to get a fresh slate of sign-ups. You can sign up with the button at the top of this page.

CLOSED BETA 3 SCHEDULE

PST (UTC -8) : 4:00 PM Wednesday, December 8 - 5:00 AM Wednesday, December 15

: 4:00 PM Wednesday, December 8 - 5:00 AM Wednesday, December 15 CET (UTC +1) : 1:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 15

: 1:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 15 AEDT (UTC +11): 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 12:00 AM Thursday, December 16

We'll be accepting new sign-ups through the Closed Beta's beginning on December 8. Invites will be sent out starting December 6th, once the Closed Beta's pre-download is available, with additional invites being sent out until sign-ups end.

