Beyond Contact Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Playcorp Studios announced the science-fiction survival game, Beyond Contact, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One when the game fully launches on PC. The game will have cross-play across all platforms.

Beyond Contact released for PC via Steam Early Access on September 21.

Check out the Early Access roadmap below:

