VR Game The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinner Tops $50 Million in Revenue

Skydance Interactive announced the virtual reality game, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinner, has earned over $50 million in revenue across PC VR, Oculus Quest, and PlayStation VR since it first released in January 2020.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinner released first for PC VR in January 2020, for PSVR in May 2020, and finally on Oculus Quest in October, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of walker infested New Orleans as you fight, sneak, scavenge, and survive each day unraveling a city wide mystery within the iconic quarters. Encounter desperate factions and lone survivors who could be friend or foe. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be for the people of NOLA?

Key Features:

Scavenge for anything that you can weapons, food, tools, and clues.

Be wary of the living and the dead: spatial audio will draw attention to any loud noise, bullets or otherwise.

Craft makeshift gear out of scrapped material blades, guns, medicine, and more.

Survive your way: Use stealth or fight head on. Scavenge or complete jobs for others.

Test your morals: make difficult choices for yourself and others.

